Book Title by Author Name - ISBN - (Publisher)

1. The Lincoln Highway by Amor Towles - 9780735222373 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

2. Foul Play by Stuart Woods - 9780593331798 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

3. Apples Never Fall by Liane Moriarty - 9781250220264 - (Henry Holt and Co.)

4. The Butler by Danielle Steel - 9781984821539 - (Random House Publishing Group)

5. The Storyteller by Dave Grohl - 9780063076112 - (Dey Street Books)

6. I'll Take Your Questions Now by Stephanie Grisham - 9780063142954 - (Harper)

7. The Wish by Nicholas Sparks - 9781538728611 - (Grand Central Publishing)

8. Not Without Your Love by Lexi Ryan - 9781940832203 - (Ever After, LLC)

9. 2 Sisters Detective Agency by Candice Fox & James Patterson - 9781538704608 - (Grand Central Publishing)

10. A Moment for Us by Corinne Michaels - 9781942834557 - (BAAE Inc.)