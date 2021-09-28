Nation

Writers, artists, poets, a virologist, activists and filmmakers are among the luminaries named as this year's MacArthur fellows. The John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation on Tuesday announced 25 people will each receive $625,000 over five years to use as they please. The Chicago-based foundation has awarded the "genius grants" every year since 1981 to help further the pursuits of people with outstanding talent.