1. Midnight Sun by Stephenie Meyer
2. Choppy Water by Stuart Woods
3. Finding Freedom by Carolyn Durand & Omid Scobie
4. The Guest List by Lucy Foley
5. The Midwife Murders by James Patterson & Richard DiLallo
6. Caste (Oprah's Book Club) by Isabel Wilkerson
7. A Private Cathedral by James Lee Burke
8. Near Dark by Brad Thor
9. The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett
10. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
Virus-induced spending spurs sales at Home Depot, Walmart
Americans turned to Walmart and Home Depot for supplies and do-it-yourself projects as they stayed close to home at a time when new cases of virus surged, resulting in soaring sales for their fiscal second quarter.
National
Suffrage anniversary commemorations highlight racial divide
As the U.S. marks the 100th anniversary of women's suffrage, many event organizers, mindful that the 19th Amendment originally benefited mostly white women, have been careful to present it as a commemoration, not a celebration.
Variety
Chicago's Navy Pier to again close with too few visitors
Chicago's Navy Pier is closing again until next spring because attendance has been too low during the coronavirus pandemic, officials announced Tuesday.
Stage & Arts
Museum says displaying Confederate statue part of healing
A Houston museum dedicated to conserving African American culture said Tuesday that its decision to display a more than 100-year-old Confederate statue is about providing Black Americans with a way to confront slavery's painful legacy and include their lived experiences in the conversation.
Variety
Minnesota guitar great Leo Kottke to release a new album with Phish's Mike Gordon
Dropping digitally on Aug. 28, "Noon" is Kottke's first album in 15 years and his third with Gordon.