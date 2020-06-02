Apple TV app - Movies US charts:
1. The Invisible Man (2020)
2. SCOOB!
3. Knives Out
4. Sonic The Hedgehog
5. The Gentlemen
6. The High Note
7. Jumanji: The Next Level
8. The Way Back
9. Emma.
10. Bad Boys for Life
Apple TV app - Movies US charts - Independent:
1. The High Note
2. Inheritance
3. Military Wives
4. Capone
5. Blood and Money
6. The Trip to Greece
7. The Grand Budapest Hotel
8. I Still Believe
9. Summer of 84
10. Miss Fisher and the Crypt of Tears
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
National
Eagles' Don Henley asks Congress to change copyright law
Eagles songwriter Don Henley urged Congress on Tuesday to "Take It to the Limit" to protect artists against online pirating, wading into a copyright fight pitting Hollywood and the recording industry against big tech platforms like Google's YouTube.
National
Curfews, pandemic test voters in primaries held amid unrest
Voters navigated curfews and health concerns in a slate of primary contests on Tuesday that tested the nation's ability to host elections amid dueling crises…
National
Los Angeles mayor takes knee amid peaceful protests
Thousands thronged the streets of Los Angeles in peaceful protests Tuesday and smaller demonstrations dotted California while authorities renewed overnight curfews in LA and other areas that have seen clashes with police and groups of thieves wreck hundreds of businesses.
National
False claims of antifa protesters plague small U.S. cities
In the days since President Donald Trump blamed antifa activists for an eruption of violence at protests over police killings of black people, social media has lit up with rumors that the far-left-leaning group is transporting people to wreak havoc on small cities across America.
National
The Latest: Washington protests on Tuesday lacking tension
The Latest on the May 25 death in Minneapolis of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man who pleaded for air as a white police officer…