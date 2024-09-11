KYIV, Ukraine — US announces $700 million in aid for Ukraine's energy grid, health and education programs and more.
US announces $700 million in aid for Ukraine's energy grid, health and education programs and more
US announces $700 million in aid for Ukraine's energy grid, health and education programs and more.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
September 11, 2024 at 4:44PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
The first private spacewalk led by a tech billionaire gets underway.