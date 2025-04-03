US and global markets plunge after Trump tariffs heighten chance of a broader trade war

Wall Street followed global markets sharply lower Thursday after U.S. President Donald Trump announced tariffs on imports of goods from around the world.
The double-digit tariff hikes rippled through world markets and economists are warning that the risk of recession is climbing.
Futures for the S&P 500 slumped 3.4% before the bell, while Dow Jones Industrial Average futures lost 2.8%, auguring potential losses when U.S. markets reopen in a couple hours. Nasdaq futures tumbled 3.8%.
Oil prices fell more than 4% and the U.S. dollar hit its lowest level against the Japanese yen since early October.
It was the fourth straight day that U.S. markets have begun falling early, though unlike the previous three, it appears unlikely that stocks will recover by day’s end.
After the U.S. market closed Wednesday, Trump declared a 10% baseline tax on imports from all countries and higher tariff rates on dozens of nations that run trade surpluses with the United States. Trump says the U.S. will charge a 34% tax on imports from China, a 20% tax on imports from the European Union, and 32% on Taiwan, a crucial supplier of computer chips.
The announcement came as a ‘’major shock,‘’ Yeap Junrong of IG said in a commentary. ‘’China, in particular, was hit with an additional 34% tariff, bringing its total tariff burden to 64% when accounting for previous measures.‘’
Losses in Asia were partly blunted by expectations of further economic stimulus from Beijing to offset the impact of the higher tariffs.