US and Europe trade negotiators discuss tariffs in Paris

PARIS — Europe and the United States are meeting in Paris to negotiate a settlement of a tense tariff spat with global economic ramifications between two global economic powerhouses.
The European Union's top trade negotiator, Maroš Šefčovič, met Wednesday with his American counterpart, U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, on the sidelines of a meeting of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.
''We're advancing in the right direction at pace — and staying in close contact to maintain the momentum,'' Šefčovič posted on social media platform X alongside a photo of him shaking hands with Greer.
Brussels and Washington are unlikely to reach a substantive trade agreement in Paris. The issues dividing them are too difficult to resolve quickly.
President Donald Trump regularly fumes about America's persistent trade deficit with the European Union, which was a record $161 billion last year, according to the U.S. Commerce Department.
Trump blames the gap between what the U.S. sells and what it buys from Europe on unfair trade practices and often singles out for criticism the EU's 10% tax on imported cars. America's was 2.5% until Trump raised it to 25% in April. The EU has argued its purchases of U.S. services, especially in the technology sector, all but overcome the deficit.
After the Trump administration's surprise tariffs last week on steel rattled global markets and complicated the ongoing, wider tariff negotiations between Brussels and Washington, the EU on Monday said it is preparing ''countermeasures'' against the U.S.
The EU has offered the U.S. a ''zero for zero'' deal in which both sides end tariffs on industrial goods, including autos. Trump has rejected that idea, but EU officials say it's still on the table.