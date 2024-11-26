US Air Force in UK says a small number of drones spotted flying over bases in eastern England

World

By The Associated Press

November 26, 2024 at 1:44PM

LONDON — The U.S. Air Force says a number of small drones have been detected near three bases in eastern England that are used by American forces.

Tuesday's ongoing incident comes just days after drones were spotted near RAF Lakenheath, RAF Mildenhall and RAF Feltwell. They were actively monitored after they were seen in the vicinity of and over the three bases, U.S. Air Forces Europe said in a statement on Sunday.

The Air Force hasn't identified who is believed to be behind the incursions. Unspecified mitigation measures are underway.

Lakenheath is home to the 48th Fighter Wing, which the U.S. Air Force describes as the foundation of its combat capability in Europe. Mildenhall hosts the 100th Air Refueling Wing, and Feltwell is a hub for housing, schools and other services.

Lakenheath, Mildenhall and Feltwell, located close to one another in the counties of Suffolk and Norfolk, are Royal Air Force bases used primarily by the U.S. Air Force

