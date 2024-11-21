US ahead in AI innovation, easily surpassing China in Stanford's new ranking

The U.S. ranks No. 1 on Stanford's list and has consistently held that position since 2018 when it overtook China. It has far outpaced China in private AI investment, which hit $67.2 billion in the U.S. last year compared to $7.8 billion in China, according to the report. It also leads in publishing responsible AI research. It's no surprise that the home of commercial AI powerhouses such as Google and Meta, along with relative newcomers like OpenAI and Anthropic, has produced many notable AI models that have influenced how the technology is being developed and applied. The U.S. also gets some points for having a number of AI-related laws on the books, though Congress has yet to pass any broad AI regulations.