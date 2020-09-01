SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Federal authorities announced Tuesday that they seized $27 million in undeclared cash aboard a ship bound for the U.S. Virgin Islands, the largest such seizure ever in the region.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection said a dog inspecting cargo on Saturday aboard a ship docked in Puerto Rico alerted agents to the money found inside home moving boxes destined for St. Thomas.
No one has been arrested.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
Hong Kong begins mass testing for virus amid public doubts
Hong Kong tested more than 120,000 people for the coronavirus Tuesday at the start of a mass-testing effort that's become another political flash point in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory.
World
Scores detained as students march against Belarus president
Authorities in Belarus detained scores of university students who took to the streets Tuesday to demand that authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko resign after an election the opposition has denounced as rigged.
Celebrities
Ed Sheeran and wife Cherry announce birth of daughter Lyra
Ed Sheeran and his wife, Cherry, have announced the birth of their daughter, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran.
World
US agents seize record $27M in cash on ship bound for USVI
Federal authorities announced Tuesday that they seized $27 million in undeclared cash aboard a ship bound for the U.S. Virgin Islands, the largest such seizure ever in the region.
World
India eases virus restrictions even as cases soar
Many Indian states eased lockdown restrictions on Tuesday, allowing more businesses and public areas to reopen to reduce economic pain caused by the coronavirus, even as the country's new daily infections remain the highest in the world and its confirmed cases near 3.7 million.