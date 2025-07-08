US adults want the government to focus on child care costs, not birth rates, AP-NORC poll finds

WASHINGTON —
While the Trump administration explores ways to encourage Americans to have more babies and reverse the United States' falling birth rate, a new poll finds that relatively few U.S. adults see this as a priority or share the White House's concerns.
Instead, Americans are more likely to want the government to focus on the high cost of child care and improving health outcomes for pregnant women, according to the survey from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.
Pronatalism, or the promotion of childbearing, has gained traction as a movement within the tech world and among some religious conservatives. Prominent figures on the right like Elon Musk and Vice President JD Vance have espoused pronatalist beliefs, arguing more children are good for society.
The survey finds that only about 3 in 10 Americans say declining birth rates are a ''major problem'' in the U.S., and just 12% say that encouraging families to have more children should be ''a high priority'' for the federal government.
Republicans also see affordable child care and health outcomes for pregnant women as higher government priorities than promoting more births, indicating that even as conservatives push pronatalist policies, they're not getting much buy-in from the GOP base.
''In this day and age, it's not dire,'' said Misty Conklin, a supporter of President Donald Trump, of the declining birth rate.
Conklin, 50, lives in Indiana and thinks the government should prioritize making it more affordable to raise children, including supporting the social services her disabled granddaughter needs.