US abortion clinics are closing even in states where abortion is legal. More cuts could be coming

The abortion funding system across the U.S. is battered three years after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and allowed states to enforce bans.
An initial surge of donations has subsided, scores of clinics have closed and advocates fear that federal policy changes will result in more shutting down.
''We're all collectively struggling,'' said Ramsie Monk, director of development at the Women's Health Centers of West Virginia and Maryland, which opened a clinic in 2023 in western Maryland after abortion was banned in West Virginia.
''I honestly don't know if it's a sustainable model,'' said Mercedes Sanchez, executive director at the Cedar River Clinics in Washington. ''Clinics, providers, funds are all very committed to making sure people can access care, but it is definitely going to be more of a challenge.''
Bans in some states mean travel has become a bigger part of obtaining an abortion, bring a host of costs.
A mitigating factor is that most abortions are now done with medications. They can be prescribed by telehealth, including to women in states where abortion is banned. But they can't be used in every case, some women prefer procedures, and there are challenges to the legality of pills and how they're prescribed.
Abortion isn't funded like other health care
Not all private insurance plans cover abortions. Federal taxpayer funds cannot be used for abortions, but state Medicaid funds cover them in some places. And a network of private funding helps cover procedures or travel and other costs.