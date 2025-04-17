Sports

Urshela's 2-run triple and Bleday's 3 hits lead Athletics past White Sox 3-1

Gio Urshela snapped a sixth-inning tie with a two-run triple that sent the Athletics past the struggling Chicago White Sox 3-1 on Wednesday.

The Associated Press
April 17, 2025 at 2:51AM

CHICAGO — Gio Urshela snapped a sixth-inning tie with a two-run triple that sent the Athletics past the struggling Chicago White Sox 3-1 on Wednesday.

JJ Bleday had three hits, including a double and an RBI single, to help the Athletics win their second straight on a cold night.

Osvaldo Bido (2-1) tossed 5 2/3 innings for the win, allowing one run and five hits with one walk. Mason Miller struck out the side in the ninth for his fifth save in five chances.

Brooks Baldwin's homer in the third put the White Sox ahead 1-0, but Chicago has lost three in a row and 11 of 13.

White Sox starter Jonathan Cannon pitched 4 1/3 scoreless innings, allowing three hits and walking two while striking out four. He was replaced after 88 pitches by Tyler Gilbert (1-1), who took the loss.

Baldwin narrowly missed going deep again in the fourth with two runners on when Bleday caught his drive at the right-center wall.

Bleday tied it in the sixth with an RBI single off Gilbert.

Jordan Leasure replaced Gilbert and walked Miguel Andujar to put runners at first and second. Luis Urías flied out before Urshela lined his two-out triple to the right-center wall.

Key moment

Chicago loaded the bases with two outs in the seventh against José Leclerc. Tyler Ferguson entered and got Luis Robert Jr. to ground out, then pitched a scoreless eighth.

Key stat

White Sox rookie infielder Chase Meidroth singled and has reached base in his first five major league games.

Up next

Athletics left-hander JP Sears (1-2, 4.24 ERA) starts against RHP Davis Martin (1-1, 4.42) in the series finale Thursday.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

about the writer

about the writer

MATT CARLSON

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More

Sports

Mavericks beat the Kings 120-106 to advance to face the Grizzlies in the Play-In Tournament

Klay Thompson scored 16 of his 23 points in Dallas' dominant second quarter to get redemption for his dud in Sacramento a year ago, helping the Mavericks beat the Kings 120-106 on Wednesday night to advance in the Play-In Tournament.

Sports

Herro goes from raising eyebrows to turning heads as Heat knock out Bulls in Play-In Tournament

Sports

Herro scores 38 as Heat dominate Bulls 109-90 to advance in Play-In Tournament