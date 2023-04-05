LOS ANGELES — Will Smith is settling in quickly batting third in the Dodgers' order.

Smith hit a two-run homer, Julio Urías tossed six scoreless innings to outpitch Germán Márquez, and Los Angeles defeated the Colorado Rockies 5-2 on Tuesday night.

A night earlier, the Dodgers pounded out 13 hits and 13 runs to beat the Rockies.

''I wish we could spread some of these runs out,'' manager Dave Roberts said.

Smith has homered in three straight games. Jason Heyward connected for the second consecutive game and Max Muncy added a solo shot for the Dodgers, who have gone deep in six in a row. They lead the majors with 13 home runs.

''I always feel good when you swing at good pitches and you're not missing them,'' said Smith, who early on is picking up the offensive slack left by the departure of Trea Turner. ''To me, I treat every at-bat the same. That's what I can control.''

Smith got his third RBI of the game with a double that scored Mookie Betts in the eighth for a 5-0 lead.

Colorado scored twice in the ninth and had the bases loaded when pinch-hitter Charlie Blackmon grounded out to end it.

Evan Phillips earned his first save of the season.

Urías (2-0) recorded his 600th career strikeout in the first when Kris Bryant went down swinging.

The left-hander allowed five hits, with baserunners aboard in each of the first three innings, before retiring the final 11 batters he faced. Urías struck out six on another unusually cold and windy night at Dodger Stadium.

''His fastball command was there, his breaking ball was there,'' Smith said. ''He knows what he's doing out there.''

Urías pitched out of a bases-loaded jam in the third. Ezequiel Tovar and Jurickson Profar singled back-to-back, and Yonathan Daza reached on a bunt single to third. Bryant took a called third strike before C.J. Cron grounded into a double play to end the threat.

''Anytime you can stop their momentum it's big,'' Smith said.

Márquez (1-1) gave up four runs and five hits in 5 1/3 innings. The right-hander struck out four and walked two.

The Rockies started the game 5 for 11 and then went 0 for 17 until Bryant doubled leading off the ninth against Phil Bickford. Bryant scored on Elehuris Montero's double.

The Rockies proceeded to load the bases when Phillips hit Elias Diaz in the hand with a pitch. Pinch-hitter Mike Moustakas' sacrifice fly made it 5-2 before Blackmon grounded out to first.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rockies: RHP Daniel Bard threw a bullpen, his third since going on the IL because of anxiety issues. ''He looked comfortable and confident,'' manager Bud Black said.

Dodgers: INF Miguel Vargas (right thumb) was out of the lineup after getting hit by a pitch Monday. Although he can hit, his thumb affects his throwing. He's expected to return Thursday when the team opens a road trip in Arizona. ... INF Miguel Rojas (groin strain) also sat out. It's hoped he'll return Friday.

OOPSY

Playing second base, Betts drifted into right field tracking a popup by Alan Trejo in the seventh. Betts made the catch and tripped over a sliding Heyward, who was playing Betts' usual position in right.

Betts doubled leading off the eighth, but appeared to be favoring one leg over the other as he jogged to second. He said he twisted his right ankle on the outfield play.

''I turned around and saw him sliding and it was too late,'' Betts said. ''He was doing what he was supposed to. I'm sure watching it was more scary than being in it.''

UP NEXT

Rockies: LHP Kyle Freeland (1-0, 0.00 ERA) starts the home opener Friday against Washington.

Dodgers: RHP Dustin May (0-0, 0.00) starts at Arizona on Friday in the opener of a seven-game trip.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports