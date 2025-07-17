Urban League declares a 'state of emergency' for civil rights in the US in response to Trump

WASHINGTON — One of the nation's oldest civil rights organizations on Thursday declared a ''state of emergency'' for antidiscrimination policies, personal freedoms and Black economic advancement in response to President Donald Trump 's upending of civil rights precedents and the federal agencies traditionally tasked with enforcing them.
The National Urban League's annual State of Black America report accuses the federal government of being ''increasingly determined to sacrifice its founding principles'' and ''threatening to impose a uniform education system and a homogenous workforce that sidelines anyone who doesn't fit a narrow, exclusionary mold," according to a copy obtained by The Associated Press.
"If left unchecked," the authors write, ''they risk reversing decades of progress that have made America more dynamic, competitive, and just."
Report critiques racism entering ‘mainstream' of American politics
The report, to be released Thursday at the group's conference in Cleveland, Ohio, criticizes the administration for downsizing federal agencies and programs that enforce civil rights policies. The authors aimed to highlight what they saw as a multiyear, coordinated effort by conservative legal activists, lawmakers and media personalities to undermine civil rights policy and create a political landscape that would enable a hard-right agenda on a range of social and economic policy.
''It is not random. It is a well-funded, well-organized, well-orchestrated movement of many, many years," said Marc Morial, president of the Urban League. ''For a long time, people saw white supremacist politics and white nationalism as on the fringe of American politics. It has now become the mainstream of the American right, whose central foundation is within the Republican Party."
The report directly critiques Project 2025, a sweeping blueprint for conservative governance coordinated by The Heritage Foundation think tank. Project 2025 advised approaches to federal worker layoffs, immigration enforcement and the congressional and legislative branches similar to the Trump administration's current strategy.
The Urban League report condemns major corporations, universities and top law firms for reversing diversity, equity and inclusion policies. It also criticizes social media companies like Meta and X for purported ''censorship'' of Black activists and creatives and content moderation policies that allegedly enabled ''extremists'' to spread ''radicalizing'' views.