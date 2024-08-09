‘If I can do it, you can too’: Apple Valley high schooler launches clothing brand from a storage unit

Teenager Brody Tschida has transformed a small storage unit in Apple Valley into the headquarters of his burgeoning fashion brand, Urban Elite. His latest pre-order drop sold out in little more than a day.
Throughout his young life, Tschida, 16, a rising junior at Apple Valley High School, has fostered an entrepreneurial spirit. He previously operated a small snow removal business.
“I started really just looking at a lot of my peers, and I was seeing a lot of people had dreams and ambitions similar to me, but nobody really wanted to dive into them and do the work,” Tschida said. “I just really want to show young people that if I can do it, you can too.”
Earlier this year, Tschida decided to take his love of streetwear to the next level and start Urban Elite. He initially received financial help from his mother to get the company off the ground, but Urban Elite is now completely financially independent. To date, the brand has generated about $5,000 in revenue.
The biggest challenge facing Tschida is being taken seriously as a teenage entrepreneur.
“I’ve had plenty of obstacles I’ve had to get over,” Tschida said. “Being 16 is a big one. I’ve had many pop-up shops, other brands and manufacturers not take me seriously because of my age.”