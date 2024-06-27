Restaurant workers at Kim's in Uptown voted to form a union Thursday, making the Korean-American eatery the first of Chef Ann Kim's restaurants to unionize.

Workers will join hospitality union Unite Here Local 17, which successfully unionized First Avenue employees last year and launched a union drive at Chef Daniel del Prado's Colita and Café Cerés last week. About 60 cooks, dishwashers, servers, bartenders and support staff work at Kim's and 65% voted in favor of unionizing, according to Unite Here.

A spokeswoman for Kim's did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A group of workers notified Kim's management of their intent to unionize May 28. Because Kim, as the employer, did not recognize the union, workers held an election per National Labor Relations Act requirements. They will now begin negotiating a contract.

"Since my first job in the service industry, I knew things had to change," Kim's bartender Aaron Rose said in a statement. "Restaurant workers don't have to accept feeling disrespected, ignored or like the industry sees them as disposable, like I felt. Every step of the way, my coworkers and the community have given me the courage to continue. We have true solidarity. I look forward to bargaining in good faith and making Kim's the best restaurant in the Twin Cities."

The James Beard Award winner behind Young Joni, Pizzeria Lola and Hello Pizza, Kim had said publicly she did not believe workers needed to unionize. Privately, she and other Kim's higher-ups encouraged employees to vote "No," saying they believed they could address concerns — including respect, unstable hours and the restaurant's service charge rather than a tipping model — without a union.

"If you vote 'no' and you don't like what you see from us, you can always bring the union back," Kim and her business partner and husband, Conrad Leifur, wrote in a June 24 message to workers local restaurant industry Instagrammer Joe Rosenthal posted. "But once a union is in, they're in for good. There is no automatic re-election, ever."

Unite Here on Thursday called management efforts to encourage workers to vote against unionization "a persistent anti-union campaign."

Workers can opt to "decertify" their union through an election, though not in the year following National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) certification or during the first three years of a collective bargaining agreement, except during a 30-day "window period," according to NLRB.

The union drive at Kim's is part of a recent wave of labor organizing at Twin Cities restaurants, including a push to establish a Labor Standards Board that would study and recommend workplace regulations to city leaders. Restaurateurs have raised alarms about the proposal, saying additional regulations will be bad for business.