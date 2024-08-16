We spent eight hours in Uptown: Is there anything to do?

10:15 p.m. At this point, there was no choice but to go to the bar. We went to Daisys Uptown, which boasts a “double rooftop” and where security was as tight as at an airport. My ID was scrutinized as if it weren’t real, and we had to go through a metal detector. Maybe I don’t get out enough, but I’ve never seen more than a wand wave at a bar.