When the pandemic struck last year, many Americans rushed to stock up on alcohol, causing retail sales of wine, beer and liquor to surge.

But the uptick in sales was a worrying sign for health experts focused on cancer prevention. In October, the American Society for Clinical Oncology, which represents many of the nation's top cancer doctors, called on the federal government to add a warning to alcohol labels, saying there was strong scientific consensus that alcohol can cause several types of cancer, including breast and colon cancers.

The pandemic underscores the urgency of these efforts, as stress, lockdowns and economic uncertainty continue to take a toll. In the past year, U.S. hospitals have reported an increase in admissions for hepatitis, liver failure and other alcohol-related diseases.

The pandemic has also made it easier for people working from home to drink throughout the day.

"Workers who would never consider consuming alcohol at the office are now free to drink to excess during work hours while at home," the study found. "There are grave concerns over the long-term health implications of the rising level of alcohol dependence."

In the U.S., 41% of men and 39% of women will develop cancer in their lifetimes, the American Cancer Society said. The group estimates that around 42% of newly diagnosed cancers are potentially preventable, by avoiding cigarette smoking, excess weight, drinking alcohol, ultraviolet radiation and physical inactivity. While heavy drinking poses the greatest hazard, moderate drinking — generally defined as two drinks a day for men and one drink a day for women — can also imperil health.