UPS driver who crashed while drinking beers is not entitled to workers compensation for his injuries

The Industrial Accident Board refused to consider the blood alcohol tests because they were not properly authenticated. It also excluded statements Willis made during his Maryland court hearing. Board members then awarded Willis compensation, saying the accident occurred at a time and place where he was reasonably expected to be while working. They also concluded that violation of UPS's zero-tolerance alcohol policy did not in itself mean the accident was ''outside the course and scope of employment.'' They also said UPS failed to demonstrate that Willis was intoxicated at the time.