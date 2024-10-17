Uphill battles that put abortion rights on ballots are unlikely to end even if the measures pass

The most populous state with an abortion ballot measure this year is Florida. It would take approval of 60% of voters to win. And Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis's administration has alleged fraud in the signature-gathering process that got it on the ballot. That could be the basis for a court challenge on whether the amendment would take effect on Jan. 7. Meanwhile, the measure's supporters are suing current and former state health department officials over their efforts to get TV stations to stop running one pro-amendment ad.