WASHINGTON — UPenn agrees to ban transgender athletes, federal government says, ending civil rights case hinged on swimmer Lia Thomas.
UPenn agrees to ban transgender athletes, federal government says, ending civil rights case hinged on swimmer Lia Thomas
UPenn agrees to ban transgender athletes, federal government says, ending civil rights case hinged on swimmer Lia Thomas.
The Associated Press
July 1, 2025 at 8:13PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Jury says it reached verdict on 4 of 5 counts in Sean 'Diddy' Combs trial, judge indicates they'll keep deliberating
Jury says it reached verdict on 4 of 5 counts in Sean 'Diddy' Combs trial, judge indicates they'll keep deliberating.