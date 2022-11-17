Three days, seven classes, 14 teams. Here's where you can find scores, stories and more from the state high school football playoffs at U.S. Bank Stadium.
For play-by-play and score updates of the game in progress, tap here
Today's schedule:
10:30 a.m.: Wheaton-Herman-Norcross vs. Mountain Iron-Buhl (9-man)
1 p.m.: Spring Grove vs. Fertile-Beltrami (9 man)
4 p.m.: Simley vs. Rocori (4A)
7 p.m.: Lakeville South vs. Maple Grove (6A)
For the semifinal schedule and final scores, tap here
Jim Paulsen and David La Vaque's tournament picks
20 top players in the semifinals and their college choices
