Good afternoon from Loveland, Colo., where I've arrived to cover the NCAA West Regional men's hockey tournament, featuring both the Gophers and Minnesota State Mankato. Top-seeded Minnesota will play No. 4 seed Nebraska Omaha at 9 p.m. Saturday (ESPNU), and the second-seeded MSU Mavericks will meet No. 3 seed Quinnipiac at 4 p.m. (ESPN3 stream).

I can see the Rockies from my hotel in Loveland, though this photo doesn't do it justice. It's my first trip to Colorado, other than being in the Denver airport, so looking forward to the new experience.

Already today, we've had big news in college hockey. For the second straight day, a Big Ten team had to withdraw from the tournament because of COVID-19 issues. Thursday, it was Notre Dame in the Northeast in Albany, N.Y. Friday, it was Michigan, the No. 3 seed in the Midwest Regional in Fargo. The Wolverines were to play Minnesota Duluth on Friday, but now the third-seeded Bulldogs move into Saturday's regional final against the winner of the North Dakota-American International game.

The other early news Friday: The three finalists for the Mike Richter Award, given to the nation's top goalie, were announced, and the trio has a heavy Minnesota flavor. Gophers senior Jack LaFontaine and Minnesota State junior Dryden McKay join Boston College sophomore Spencer Knight. It'll be interesting see who wins it. Here's a look at the stats of each:

LaFontaine: 21-6 (most wins), 1.74 goals-against average (third) .936 save percentage (second), five shutouts (tie second).

McKay: 19-3, 1.40 GAA (first), .930 save percentage (tie seventh), nine shutouts (first).

Knight: 16-3-1, 2.13 GAA (13th), .933 save percentage (tie fifth), three shutouts (tie sixth).

As for the games, there's a big upset brewing: Through two periods in the East Regional in Bridgeport, Conn., fourth-seeded Bemidji State was leading top-seeded Wisconsin 4-1.

I'll be adding info from today's news conferences from the four teams in Loveland. Check back for updates.