Rain Shaft From PM Friday

A pop-up T-shower developed across the north metro on Friday afternoon with a brief heavy downpour and a few claps of thunder. Thanks to Aaron Weidner for capturing this summertime special. As we head into the next few days, there will be additional thunderstorm chances, some of which could be a little on the vigorous side at times.



(Image Courtesy: Todd Nelson) (Image Courtesy: Todd Nelson)

Saharan Dust in Minnesota?

Here's the Saharan Dust Forecast for late PM Friday, which shows the potential of some dust working into parts of the Upper Mississippi Valley, including Minnesota and Wisconsin -- How about that! With that said, the sunset on Sunday could be a little more spectacular if showers and storms aren't present.

Severe Risk on Sunday

According to NOAA's SPC, there is MARGINAL Risk of severe storms from the Dakotas into Minnesota and across western Wisconsin. Keep in mind that much of the day Sunday will be fine, but late in the day, a few isolated strong to severe storms maybe possible with gusty winds and hail being the primary threats.

Weather Outlook Through AM Tuesday. Here's the simulated radar from AM Sunday to AM Tuesday, which shows a fairly unsettled weather moving back into the region late Sunday and into early next week. It won't be a complete washout, but there will be areas of locally heavy rains and perhaps even a few strong to severe thunderstorms. Weekend Rainfall Potential Here's NOAA's WPC rainfall potential through AM Tuesday, which shows some fairly decent rainfall amounts possible across parts of central and eastern Minnesota and into western Wisconsin. In fact, some locations could see more than 1" of rain, which would be good news for lawns and gardens that have been getting a bit dry as of late. Sunday Weather Outlook for Minneapolis

Here's the weather outlook for the last Sunday of June 2020. Note that temps will be quite warm with readings into the upper 80s by the afternoon. With dewpoints warming into the upper 60s to near 70F, feels like temps will be in the 90s. Sunday will be a very warm and sticky day with some isolated thunderstorms developing late in the day, some of which could be a little on the strong to severe side.

Sunday Meteograms for Minneapolis Here are a few meteorograms for the Twin Cities on Sunday. Temps will start off on the mild side and warm quickly into the 80s by late morning. During the afternoon, temps will warm into the mid/upper 80s with a chance of isolated showers and storms, some of which could be a little on the vigorous side. Dewpoints will also be considered quite humid with readings warming into the upper 60s to near 70F by the afternoon. Keep in mind that a dewpoints in the 70s are considered tropical and quite oppressive. Southeasterly winds will also be a bit on the breezy side with gusts approaching 20mph-25mph Feels Like Temps on Sunday Here's the hour-by-hour feels like forecast for Sunday and note that it'll be quite warm with readings warming into the upper 80s and low 90s through the afternoon! UV Index on Sunday The sun is about as intense as it gets here in Minnesota. We are a week past the Summer Solstice (June 20th) and the midday sun on Sunday will be quite strong. In fact, the UV Index forecast peaks in the VERY HIGH category, which means that you could get a sunburn on exposed skin about 15 minutes or less! Warm & Sticky Sunday Ahead Here's a look at high temps across the region for Sunday, which shows readings warming into the 80s and 90s in many spots. Note that this will be nearly +5F to +10F above average with a chance of some late day showers and storms possible as well. Moderate Drought in Minnesota The latest US Drought Monitor from last week showed Moderate Drought conditions still in place across parts of western, central and into northeastern Minnesota. The good news is that Moderate Drought is down a couple of points from last week. Note that many locations in the drought are down several inches of normal precipitation. Some locations (west and north of the Twin Cities) are nearly -3" to -7" below average since January 1st. Meanwhile, the Twin Cities is above average by +0.80"

Dry Start to 2020 For Some Here's a look at total precipitation since January 1st and note that quite a few locations across central MN haven't seen much precipitation this year. In fact, the 5.72" of precipitation in Brainerd is the 7th driest start (January 1st - June 26th) on record. 6.00" of precip. in Duluth is the 3rd driest start to any year on record. 5.33" of precipitation in Hibbing is the 3rd driest start. 6.85" of precipitation is the 7th driest start in St. Cloud. 2.33" of precipitation is the driest start to any year on record in Bismarck, ND. However, 14.05" of precipitation in Minneapolis is the 53rd wettest start to any year on record in the Twin Cities. 14th Warmest Start to June on Record at MSP Here's a look at the average temp at the MSP Airport through the first 26 days of June. Note that the average temp was 72.3F (+4.1F above average), is the 12th warmest start to any June on record. 90F Days in June at MSP Through June 26th, MSP has seen (5) 90F days! Keep in mind that the average number of 90F days in June is around 2. The warmest day was on June 8th, when we hit 96F, which is not only the warmest day of 2020 so far, but it is the warmest day we've seen since June 28th, 2018 when we hit 99F. 7 Day Forecast for the Twin Cities

Here's the weather outlook over the next 7 days, which shows temps warming close to 90F just about each day through the week ahead. By the way, the first day of July is Tuesday, which the average high is 83F, so we'll be above average in temps over the next several days. Extended Temperature Outlook Here's the extended temperature outlook through the 1st & 2nd week of July. Note that temps will remain quite warm during much of that time frame with several days in the upper 80s and low 90s. 100F Days at MSP The last time we hit 100F was in Minneapolis on May 28th, 2018 (which was over the 2018 Memorial Day Weekend) and we haven't hit it since. Since 2000, the average first 100F day is on July 6th. Extended Temperature Outlook

According to NOAA's CPC, the extended temperature outlook from July 4th - 10th shows warmer than average temps continuing across much of the Plains, Midwest, Great Lakes and Northeast, while cooler than average temps will persist across the Western US and Lower Mississippi Valley.

_______________________________________________________________________