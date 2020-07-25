Hurricane Hanna To Make Landfall in Southern Texas Today

Here's the latest on Hurricane Hanna, which as of 7AM Saturday was located about 100 miles ESE of Corpus Christi, TX with 75mph sustained winds. Note that Hanna is our 8th named storm of the 2020 Atlantica Hurricane Season and our 1st Hurricane of the season! Interestingly, there have only been 8 Hurricanes on record (since 1851) that have made a Texas landfall in July - the most recent was Dolly (85 mph max winds) in 2008. The strongest was the Velasco Hurricane (115 mph max winds) in 1909. Also - Hanna formed in the Gulf of Mexico on Thursday, July 3rd, which makes it the earliest 8 Atlantic named storm formation on record. Prior record was Harvey on August 3, 2005. #hurricane

Tracking Hanna According to NOAA's NHC, Hanna could become a Category 1 Hurricane on Saturday before making landfall with southern Texas. Hanna will likely bring strong winds, a storm surge, heavy flooding rains and the possibility of isolated tornadoes through the weekend. Hurricane and Tropical Storm Warnings In Place "Hurricane and Tropical Storm Warning are now in effect for parts of South Texas. Hurricane Hanna is predicted to make landfall after noon on Saturday." Flash Flood Watch & Heavy Rainfall Potential Life-Threatening Storm Surge

STORM SURGE - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Life-threatening storm surge possible - Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 3-5 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas - Window of concern: through Sunday afternoon Severe Threat in Southern Texas -- Including Tornadoes As of this writing, NHC forecasts the center of Hurricane Hanna to cross a remote stretch of Padre Island later today. The center then is forecast to reach parts of the lower Rio Grande Valley overnight. See NHC advisories for latest tropical watches/warnings and specifics on track and intensity, and WPC and local NWS bulletins for more on the substantial threats of heavy rainfall/flooding. As for tornadoes, the most-favored sector of Hanna should be the eastern semicircle, which will be largely downshear with respect to the ambient/deep-tropospheric shear vectors influencing the system. See SPC mesoscale discussion 1335 for details on marginal but slowly increasing near-term potential this morning along portions of the middle/upper TX Coast. As that sector spreads westward/inland throughout the period, associated deeper/persistent convective structures in the middle/outer parts of Hanna's circulation could include supercells. That part of the cyclone will be characterized by an area of enlarging low-level hodographs/SRH, relatively maximized boundary-layer theta-e, and at least marginal buoyancy. The accompanying threat for a few tornadoes likewise should increase through the day and spread westward across the northern and middle parts of the outlook area. Once the center moves inland toward the Valley, the tornado potential will spread southward down the coast, as the trailing part of the eastern sector spreads overhead. Active in the Tropics Not only is Hanna an active storm, but we also have Tropical Storm Gonzalo moving into the Eastern Caribbean over the weekend and Hurricane Douglas tracking toward Hawaii this weekend as well. Hurricane Douglas to Impact Hawaii Over The Weekend Hurricane Douglas was a very strong Category 4 Hurricane on Friday, but has since been downgraded. The good news is that we should continue to see a continued decrease in intensity over the next several days, but gusty winds and very heavy rain will be likely over the Islands. Tracking Gonzalo We also have Tropical Storm Gonzalo tracking west toward the Caribbean, which thankfully doesn't look as impressive as forecasts said it could have been. Tropical Storm status should continue as it drifts over Port of Spain in the Southern Windward Islands on Saturday.

Highest Heat Index Values on Saturday

Heat index values on Saturday could peak in the 90s across much of the central and northern half of the state, while 100s+ feels like temps will be possible in the southern half of the state. High Temps on Saturday Here's a look at high temps across the region on Saturday, which shows readings warming into the 80s and 90s across the state, which will be nearly +5F to +10F above average for the end of July.

Saturday Meteograms

Saturday will be a hot and sticky day with air temps warming into the upper 80s and lower 90s by the afternoon. The problem is that our dewpoints will linger in the 70s throughout much of the day. In fact, dewpoints could warm into the upper 70s by the afternoon, which is considered to be extremely tropical! When you factor in the heat and humidity together, you get heat index values in the 100s by the afternoon -- Uffda!!

Gusty Winds Saturday We are also looking at gusty SSW winds that at times could gust up close to 20mph to 25mph. Severe Threats This Weekend

According to NOAA's SPC, there is a MARGINAL RISK of severe thunderstorms both Saturday and Sunday. The good news is that it doesn't appear to be a very widespread threat, but there could be areas of large hail and damaging winds possible.

Locally Heavy Rain This Weekend

Showers and storms will be possible this weekend with the potential of heavy rainfall. Some spots could see upwards of 1" to 2" with localized flooding possible as well.

Weather Outlook From AM Saturday to AM Monday

Hot and sticky weather along with a front passing through the area will help to ignite a few rounds of showers and storms across the region this weekend. Note that some of the storms could be strong to severe along with locally heavy rainfall.

Drought Update

The lastest update from the Drought Monitor shows a nice reduction in drought conditions across parts of the state. Thanks to recent rains over the last 7 days, we've seen severe drought drop from 17% to less than 1% and moderate drought drop from 20% to 4% from last week to this week! With that said, some locations around the state are still nearly -2" to -5" below average precipitation since January 1st.

Dogday Cicadas Beginning To Buzz in Neighborhoods Near You

"According to folk legend, when you hear the first song of the dog-day cicadas, it means there’s just six weeks until frost. While this may not be a precise predictor, there is some merit to the claim. Dog-day cicadas, as their name implies, appear during the long, hot summer days of late July and August." If you've had a chance to poke your head outside for any length of time over the last few days, you may have heard some loud buzzing. If you're wondering what it is, you can thank your local cicadas. According to the University of Minnesota , cicadas are generally present from July to September and are often called "Dogday Cicadas" because they can generally be heard during the dogdays of summer, which officially run from July 22nd to August 22nd. An excerpt from Yesterday's Island suggests that cicadas are natures thermometer:While this may not be a precise predictor, there is some merit to the claim. Dog-day cicadas, as their name implies, appear during the long, hot summer days of late July and August."

(Image Below Courtesy: University of Minnesota Extension)

Earliest (Fall) 32F Minimum Temperature at MSP Airport If you believe the dogday cicada folk legend, when you hear the first song of the dog-day cicadas, it means there’s just six weeks until frost... that would mean we could see our first frost by the beginning of September! Keep in mind that our average first frost is right around October 11th/12th in the metro. However, our earliest frost was on September 3rd, 1974, when we dropped to 32F at the MSP Aiport!! Our most recent September frost happened on September 24th, 2000, when we dropped to 31F. On the other hand, St. Cloud, MN typically sees their first frost at the end of September, nearly 2 weeks before the Twin Cities metro sees a frost.

7 Day Forecast for the Twin Cities

Here's the weather outlook over the next 7 days, which shows a very warm weekend with feels like temps warming to near 100F both days. We'll also see chances of showers and storms with locally heavy rainfall. We'll get a reprieve in the heat and humidity next week as temps fall into the low/mid 80s. 100F Days at MSP The last time we hit 100F was in Minneapolis on May 28th, 2018 (which was over the 2018 Memorial Day Weekend) and we haven't hit it since. Since 2000, the average first 100F day is on July 6th. Extended Temperature Outlook

According to NOAA's CPC, the extended temperature outlook from August 1st - 7th, warmer than average temperatures will continue across much of the nation, while Alaska will be cooler than average.

_______________________________________________________________________