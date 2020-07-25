Tracking Hanna
According to NOAA's NHC, Hanna could become a Category 1 Hurricane on Saturday before making landfall with southern Texas. Hanna will likely bring strong winds, a storm surge, heavy flooding rains and the possibility of isolated tornadoes through the weekend.
Hurricane and Tropical Storm Warnings In Place
"Hurricane and Tropical Storm Warning are now in effect for parts of South Texas. Hurricane Hanna is predicted to make landfall after noon on Saturday."
Flash Flood Watch & Heavy Rainfall Potential
Life-Threatening Storm Surge
STORM SURGE - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Life-threatening storm surge possible - Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 3-5 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas - Window of concern: through Sunday afternoon
Severe Threat in Southern Texas -- Including Tornadoes
As of this writing, NHC forecasts the center of Hurricane Hanna to cross a remote stretch of Padre Island later today. The center then is forecast to reach parts of the lower Rio Grande Valley overnight. See NHC advisories for latest tropical watches/warnings and specifics on track and intensity, and WPC and local NWS bulletins for more on the substantial threats of heavy rainfall/flooding. As for tornadoes, the most-favored sector of Hanna should be the eastern semicircle, which will be largely downshear with respect to the ambient/deep-tropospheric shear vectors influencing the system. See SPC mesoscale discussion 1335 for details on marginal but slowly increasing near-term potential this morning along portions of the middle/upper TX Coast. As that sector spreads westward/inland throughout the period, associated deeper/persistent convective structures in the middle/outer parts of Hanna's circulation could include supercells. That part of the cyclone will be characterized by an area of enlarging low-level hodographs/SRH, relatively maximized boundary-layer theta-e, and at least marginal buoyancy. The accompanying threat for a few tornadoes likewise should increase through the day and spread westward across the northern and middle parts of the outlook area. Once the center moves inland toward the Valley, the tornado potential will spread southward down the coast, as the trailing part of the eastern sector spreads overhead.
Active in the Tropics
Not only is Hanna an active storm, but we also have Tropical Storm Gonzalo moving into the Eastern Caribbean over the weekend and Hurricane Douglas tracking toward Hawaii this weekend as well.
Hurricane Douglas to Impact Hawaii Over The Weekend
Hurricane Douglas was a very strong Category 4 Hurricane on Friday, but has since been downgraded. The good news is that we should continue to see a continued decrease in intensity over the next several days, but gusty winds and very heavy rain will be likely over the Islands.
Tracking Gonzalo
We also have Tropical Storm Gonzalo tracking west toward the Caribbean, which thankfully doesn't look as impressive as forecasts said it could have been. Tropical Storm status should continue as it drifts over Port of Spain in the Southern Windward Islands on Saturday.
Heat index values on Saturday could peak in the 90s across much of the central and northern half of the state, while 100s+ feels like temps will be possible in the southern half of the state.
High Temps on Saturday
Here's a look at high temps across the region on Saturday, which shows readings warming into the 80s and 90s across the state, which will be nearly +5F to +10F above average for the end of July.
Gusty Winds Saturday
We are also looking at gusty SSW winds that at times could gust up close to 20mph to 25mph.
Severe Threats This Weekend
Earliest (Fall) 32F Minimum Temperature at MSP Airport
If you believe the dogday cicada folk legend, when you hear the first song of the dog-day cicadas, it means there’s just six weeks until frost... that would mean we could see our first frost by the beginning of September! Keep in mind that our average first frost is right around October 11th/12th in the metro. However, our earliest frost was on September 3rd, 1974, when we dropped to 32F at the MSP Aiport!! Our most recent September frost happened on September 24th, 2000, when we dropped to 31F. On the other hand, St. Cloud, MN typically sees their first frost at the end of September, nearly 2 weeks before the Twin Cities metro sees a frost.
Here's the weather outlook over the next 7 days, which shows a very warm weekend with feels like temps warming to near 100F both days. We'll also see chances of showers and storms with locally heavy rainfall. We'll get a reprieve in the heat and humidity next week as temps fall into the low/mid 80s.
Muggy With a Spattering of Thunderstorms
By Paul Douglas
Try to imagine a storm of almost biblical proportions. Only this one is global, lasting 12-18 months. Epidemiologists, doctors and nurses are on the front lines. The enemy is unseen, yet relentless.
Turns out summer sun, heat and humidity didn't deter Covid-19. But actions and behaviors can reduce the odds of injury. My freedom to live a full life isn't threated by wearing a mask. No moreso than carrying an umbrella, wearing a seatbelt or driving on a road with guardrails. Lowering risk is a good idea.
Doppler radar is another effective way to track storms and lower risk. The screen will be freckled with heavy thunderstorms today as tropical air lingers overhead. Downpours may (temporarily) take the edge off the heat.
A few T-showers may spill into Sunday, but winds are forecast to blow from the northwest, meaning a welcome dip in dew points next week, with highs in the 80s. Almost reasonable.
Models suggests a warmer-than-average August for Minnesota. Hey, we're making up for nippy January!
_____________________________________________
Extended Forecast
SATURDAY: Muggy. T-Storms Likely. Winds: S 15-25. High: 90. Feels Like: 101F.
SUNDAY NIGHT: Chance of showers and storms. Winds: SSW 5-15. Low: 76
SUNDAY: A bit drier. Slight risk of thunder. Winds: NW 10-15. High: 87.
SUDNAY NIGHT: Storms end early. Clearing with dropping dewpoints! NW 5. Low: 63.
MONDAY: Mix of clouds and sun. Cooler. Winds: NW 10-15. Wake-up: 65. High: 81.
TUESDAY: Patchy clouds. Almost comfortable. Winds: NW 10-20. Wake-up: 63. High: 78.
WEDNESDAY: Bright sun. Less wind. Very nice. Winds: NW 5-10. Wake-up: 59. High: 82.
THURSDAY: Intervals of sun. A fine summer day. Winds: SE 7-12. Wake-up: 61. High: 84.
FRIDAY: Sticky again. Late day storms. Winds: S 10-15. Wake-up: 67. High: 86.
This Day in Weather History
July 25th
2000: An F4 tornado hits the town of Granite Falls. One person is killed and there is 20 million dollars in damage.
1915: Frost hits northeastern Minnesota.
Average High/Low for Minneapolis
July 25th
Average High: 83F (Record: 99F set in 1999)
Average Low: 64F (Record: 50F set in 1891)
Record Rainfall: 2.07" set in 1878
Record Snowfall: None
Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis
July 25th
Sunrise: 5:51am
Sunset: 8:47pm
Hours of Daylight: ~14 hours & 56 minutes
Daylight LOST since yesterday: ~ 2 minutes & 8 seconds
Daylight LOST since Summer Solstice (June 20th): ~ 41 minutes
Moon Phase for July 25th at Midnight
1.2 Before First Quarter Moon
What's in the Night Sky?
"On July 25 and 26, 2020 – as the setting sun closes the curtains on the day, and the darkening skies bring out a myriad of far-off suns – let the moon introduce you to a special star. The bright star close to the moon on these dates is none other than Spica, the sole 1st-magnitude star in the constellation Virgo the Maiden. The much brighter starlike object in the southeast sky (outside the sky chart at the top of this post) is the giant planet Jupiter. Jupiter, the fifth planet outward from the sun, shines rather close to the ringed planet Saturn. The sky chart at the top of this post is set for North America. If you live in the Earth’s Eastern Hemisphere, the moon will appear a little farther west of where it does on this chart. If you live in Hawaii, the moon will be offset somewhat in the opposite direction. Also, the moon on the sky chart appears larger than it does in the real sky."
(Image Credit: EarthSky.org)
