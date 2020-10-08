What’s next
Oct. 15: Despite Trump testing positive for the virus, he plans to debate Biden in Miami starting at 8 p.m. CDT. • Oct. 22: Trump and Biden will debate in Nashville starting at 8 p.m. CDT.
Pandemic dominates vice presidential debate
Harris calls U.S. response a 'failure'; Pence sees a success
Trump touts unproven antibody treatment he received
WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump on Wednesday credited an experimental drug treatment with helping his recovery from COVID-19 and suggested his diagnosis could be a…
Nobel honors two scientist for 'rewriting the code of life'
Chemistry award given for the development of CRISPR genome editing.
U.S. charges ISIS members in deaths of American hostages
WASHINGTON – Two ISIS militants from Britain were brought to the United States on Wednesday to face charges in a gruesome campaign of torture, beheadings…
Tasmanian devils return to Australian mainland for first time in 3,000 years
JAKARTA, INDONESIA – Tasmanian devils, the carnivorous marsupials whose feisty, frenzied eating habits won the animals cartoon fame, have returned to mainland Australia for the…