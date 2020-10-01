Upcoming cuts
In addition to eliminating three men’s sports — track and field, gymnastics and tennis — the U also plans to cut its women’s rosters in 2021-22. Here’s how the projected roster sizes for this season compare to projections for next season, and how they compare to the average roster size for all NCAA Division I teams:
Men’s sports (2020-21) (2021-22) NCAA avg.
Baseball (36) (35) 36
Basketball (14) (16) 16
Cross-country (18) (20) 16
Football (116) (118) 115
Golf (10) (11) 10
Gymnastics (17) (0) 21
Hockey (27) (28) 29
Swimming/diving (35) (32) 29
Tennis (8) (0) 10
Indoor track (50) (0) 38
Outdoor track (50) (0) 39
Wrestling (33) (35) 33
Women’s sports (2020-21) (2021-22) NCAA avg.
Basketball (14) (14) 14
Cross-country (34) (20) 17
Golf (9) (8) 8
Gymnastics (20) (18) 18
Hockey (22) (22) 25
Rowing (75) (60) 62
Soccer (25) (25) 28
Softball (23) (21) 22
Swimming/diving (33) (30) 30
Tennis (9) (9) 9
Indoor track (68) (50) 40
Outdoor track (68) (50) 40
Volleyball (15) (16) 17
Source: Gophers athletic department, 2018-19 NCAA sports sponsorship and participation rates report (most recent data available)
RACHEL BLOUNT