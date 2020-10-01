Upcoming cuts

In addition to eliminating three men’s sports — track and field, gymnastics and tennis — the U also plans to cut its women’s rosters in 2021-22. Here’s how the projected roster sizes for this season compare to projections for next season, and how they compare to the average roster size for all NCAA Division I teams:

Men’s sports (2020-21) (2021-22) NCAA avg.

Baseball (36) (35) 36

Basketball (14) (16) 16

Cross-country (18) (20) 16

Football (116) (118) 115

Golf (10) (11) 10

Gymnastics (17) (0) 21

Hockey (27) (28) 29

Swimming/diving (35) (32) 29

Tennis (8) (0) 10

Indoor track (50) (0) 38

Outdoor track (50) (0) 39

Wrestling (33) (35) 33

Women’s sports (2020-21) (2021-22) NCAA avg.

Basketball (14) (14) 14

Cross-country (34) (20) 17

Golf (9) (8) 8

Gymnastics (20) (18) 18

Hockey (22) (22) 25

Rowing (75) (60) 62

Soccer (25) (25) 28

Softball (23) (21) 22

Swimming/diving (33) (30) 30

Tennis (9) (9) 9

Indoor track (68) (50) 40

Outdoor track (68) (50) 40

Volleyball (15) (16) 17

Source: Gophers athletic department, 2018-19 NCAA sports sponsorship and participation rates report (most recent data available)

RACHEL BLOUNT