WASHINGTON — Up to 1,000 openly identifying transgender troops will be moved out of the military immediately under new Pentagon order.
Up to 1,000 openly identifying transgender troops will be moved out of the military immediately under new Pentagon order
Up to 1,000 openly identifying transgender troops will be moved out of the military immediately under new Pentagon order.
The Associated Press
May 8, 2025 at 9:53PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Up to 1,000 openly identifying transgender troops will be moved out of the military immediately under new Pentagon order
Up to 1,000 openly identifying transgender troops will be moved out of the military immediately under new Pentagon order.