DUMAS, Ark. — As many as 10 people were wounded in a shooting outside a car show in Arkansas on Saturday night, the state police said.
Troopers were dispatched to Dumas around 7:25 p.m. following a report of gunfire outside a local business where the car show was underway, Arkansas State Police spokesperson Bill Sadler said.
Additional information, including the victims' conditions or potential suspects, wasn't immediately available.
