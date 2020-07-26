At least one highway was closed because of flooding Sunday morning after as much as 10 inches of rain fell in southern Minnesota overnight.

Hwy. 93 near the Minnesota River was closed between Henderson, Minn., and Hwy. 169, the Minnesota Department of Transportation said. Flash flooding was also occurring on Hwy. 22 south of Kasota in Le Sueur County.

About 5 to 10 inches of rain has fallen since Saturday evening in a swath of the Minnesota River Valley from Morton in Renville County, southeast through New Ulm and Mankato, and farther southeast to Janesville and Waseca. That area is under a flood warning through 5 p.m. Sunday, the National Weather Service said.

Another 1 to 3 inches of rain was possible Sunday in a flash flood watch area that includes Dakota and Scott counties in the southern metro area, as well as much of south-central and southeastern Minnesota, the Weather Service said. The flash flood watch is in effect until noon Sunday.

The rain was expected to exit the area by Sunday evening, with calmer, somewhat cooler weather expected during the early part of the week.

