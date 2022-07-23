More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Photography
Photography
Up North, kids from Pine Point and Park Rapids come together to stage a play
Youngsters from two distinct communities create a musical from scratch at the Northern Light Opera Kids Theatre Camp.
Photos: Lynx fall to Connecticut Sun
The Minnesota Lynx lost to the Connecticut Sun 94-84 at Target Center in Minneapolis on Friday, July 22, 2022.
Photos: Round 2 of the 3M Open
Round 2 of the 3M Open held on Friday, July 22, 2022 at the Tournament Players Club in Blaine, Minn.
Photos: Opening round of the 3M Open
The 3M Open commenced on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at the Tournament Players Club in Blaine, Minn.
Photos: Victim's family reacts to Smith verdict
Kristin Boughton and family members spoke after a jury found Jamal Lindsey Smith guilty in the road rage shooting that killed Jay Boughton.