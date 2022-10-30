Up next: at Nebraska, 11 a.m. Saturday, ESPN2, 100.3-FM

The skinny: In a tumultuous season in which coach Scott Frost was fired after three games, the Cornhuskers (3-5, 2-3 Big Ten) have managed some stability under interim coach Mickey Joseph with wins over Indiana and Rutgers before losses the past two weeks to Purdue and Illinois. Nebraska fell 26-9 to the West Division-leading Illini on Saturday, committing four turnovers and going 2-for-12 on third-down conversions.

Quarterback Casey Thompson threw two interceptions and left the game in the second quarter because of a blow to his right elbow that caused finger numbness. The Huskers turned to backups Logan Smothers and Chubba Purdy, and neither could get the offense moving. Nebraska gained only 29 yards on 20 plays in the second half. On their final four possessions, the Huskers never moved the ball past their 26.

"It went downhill,'' Joseph said. "We got off the tracks in the second half. They dominated in the second half.''