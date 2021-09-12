When: 3:25 p.m., Sept. 26, U.S. Bank Stadium

TV/Radio: Ch. 9/KFAN 100.3 FM, KTLK 1130 AM

The Seahawks are 1-1 — good for last place in the NFC West — after a stunning loss Sunday that snapped a 12-game win streak in home openers.

WEEK 2 RESULT

Titans 33, Seahawks 30: Tennessee rallied from 30-16 fourth-quarter deficit to win in overtime in Seattle. Derrick Henry had two fourth-quarter TDs to go with 182 rushing yards.

PLAYER TO WATCH

Quarterback Russell Wilson: He has never lost to the Vikings in seven career games, including one in the playoffs. You will hear that stat a lot this week. Wilson has 597 yards, six TDs and no interceptions this season, with 278 yards and three TDs going to Tyler Lockett.

OUTLOOK

Just how big of an advantage will playing in front of a full house at U.S. Bank Stadium for the first time since 2019 be for the Vikings? It didn't work out for the Seahawks at their raucous home opener, and, well, there's that Russell Wilson stat.