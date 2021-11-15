When: Noon, Sunday, U.S. Bank Stadium

TV: Ch. 9

Radio: 100.3-FM, 1130-AM

Past the midway point in their season, the Vikings finally play the Packers for the first time. Green Bay (8-2) are running away with the NFC North, even with uneven performances the past two weeks amid Aaron Rodgers' COVID drama.

WEEK 10 RESULT

Packers 17, Seahawks 0: Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson returned to their respective lineups and no one scored a touchdown until the fourth quarter. The Packers got two touchdowns from A.J. Dillon after losing Aaron Jones to a knee injury.

PLAYER TO WATCH

QB Aaron Rodgers: Of course. This will be Rodgers' 26th game against the Vikings and he has won his last two trips at U.S. Bank Stadium. He was rusty against Seattle after missing a game and a week of practice. Rust is unlikely to be a problem next Sunday.

OUTLOOK

With Rodgers back, the Packers are arguably the best team in the NFC. The Vikings have put together — checks notes — one complete game this season. But strange things happen when division rivals know each other this well.