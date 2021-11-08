When: 3:05 p.m., Nov. 14, SoFi Stadium

TV: Ch. 9

Radio: 100.3-FM, 1130-AM

The Vikings get their first look at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif, which will host the Super Bowl this season. Under first-year coach Brandon Staley, a former St. Thomas assistant coach, the Chargers are 5-3 and tied with the Raiders for first place in the AFC West.

WEEK 9 RESULT

Chargers 27, Eagles 24: Dustin Hopkins's 29-yard field goal with 2 seconds remaining beat Philadelphia and ended a two-game losing streak. Justin Herbert passed for 356 yards, threw for two touchdowns and ran for another.

PLAYER TO WATCH

QB Justin Herbert: The Vikings also get their first look at Herbert, who beat out the Vikings' Justin Jefferson for NFL rookie of the year last season. During the Chargers' 4-1 start, he had 1,576 passing yards and 13 TDs. But he struggled as the team struggled during the recent two-game skid.

OUTLOOK

How's this for a prediction? The game will be close. Probably a one-score game that goes to OT. The Vikings will have a chance to win or lose late.