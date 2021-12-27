When: 7:20 p.m., Sunday, Lambeau Field

TV: Ch. 11

Radio: 100.3-FM, 1130-AM

The Vikings' November victory at Green Bay last season was the highlight of an otherwise disappointing year. They haven't won back-to-back games at Lambeau since 2004-05, but will need to do it to keep their playoff hopes alive.

WEEK 16 RESULT

Packers 24, Browns 22: On Saturday, Green Bay sacked Baker Mayfield five times and intercepted him four times, the last one coming with 43 seconds left after a controversial no-call to squelch Cleveland's rally from a 12-point second-half deficit. Aaron Rodgers passed Brett Favre to become the Packers' career leader in TD passes, with 445.

LAST MEETING

Vikings 34, Packers 31: This Week 11 triumph remains the signature victory of the Vikings' season. They got 169 yards and two TDs from Justin Jefferson, survived a Rodgers lightning strike late in the fourth quarter and won on a Greg Joseph field goal as time expired.

OUTLOOK

The Vikings have shown they can play anyone close, and the Packers have gotten some breaks to escape their past two games with victories. But they are 12-3 and the top seed in the NFC for a reason, and the Vikings haven't shown killer instinct in must-win games.