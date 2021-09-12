When: 3:05 p.m., Sept. 19, State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Ariz.

TV/Radio: Ch. 9, KFAN 100.3

Few teams looked better in Week 1 than the Cardinals as they try to break through in one of the NFL's toughest divisions. Cornerback Patrick Peterson, who spent the first 10 years of his career in Arizona, gets to face his old team early in his Vikings tenure and he'll likely be busy.

WEEK 1 RESULT

Quarterback Kyler Murray threw for four touchdowns and ran for another, linebacker Chandler Jones had a career-high five sacks and forced two fumbles, and Arizona dominated Tennessee 38-13 on the road.

PLAYER TO WATCH

Sure, Arizona's offense was impressive, but after a dismal performance by the Vikings' offensive line Sunday, Jones has to be their biggest concern next week.

OUTLOOK

Not good for the Vikings. Arizona could have another field day if the Vikings have the same problems next week as they did against the Bengals.