Up next: at Michigan State

2:30 p.m. Saturday, Spartan Stadium, BTN, 100.3-FM

The skinny: The Gophers won't be facing a team that's in the Associated Press Top 25 this week because the Spartans tumbled from No. 11 to No. 26 following their 39-28 loss at Washington on Saturday night. The Huskies bolted to a 22-0 second-quarter lead and kept Michigan State at arm's length the rest of the way.

After wins over Western Michigan and Akron to start the season, the Spartans suffered their first loss because of a weakness that's carried over from last year: pass defense. In 2021, Michigan State allowed a nation's-worst 324.8 passing yards per game. On Saturday, Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr., the transfer from Indiana, completed 24 of 40 passes for 397 yards and four TDs. Payton Thorne tried to rally the Spartans, passing for 323 yards and three TDs. Playing catch-up all night, Michigan State rushed for only 42 yards.

"It's just a shame that we weren't able to come out here and play well today,'' Spartans coach Mel Tucker said. "There are no excuses or no explanations. We give Washington credit. They're very well-coached, and they outplayed us today in all three phases.''