Now that our state is on its way to a new flag, it's time for the people of Minneapolis and their government to step up and create a new banner for our hometown.

We actually do have a city flag, but you've likely never seen it. It's not the worst flag in the rankings of city flags (it recently placed about in the middle). But it's also not very exciting, with the design suggesting more of a pennant than a flag.

We should now say that this flag has done its duty and served its purpose well for its period, but it has faded into obscurity and it is time to move on to something that represents a new vibrancy and brightness of our city. Minneapolis is indeed a great city, even if some may be weakening in that resolve, and it deserves a great flag.

A great city flag should be seen flying from City Hall and all other municipal buildings and sites. It should be hanging in banner form from every light pole on Nicollet. It should be a shoulder patch on all police uniforms and other city uniforms. When visitors arrive, they should see our brand at the airport, the Convention Center and everywhere downtown, and be reminded each time: They are in the great city of Minneapolis!

Minneapolis’ city flag.

When the Super Bowl, or similar big event comes back to town, a new flag should be prominent in many camera shots inside the stadium for the nation to see on TV.

Many may hold that the city has taken a hit in morale with perceptions (true or not) of crime being out of control, fueling fears of riding the light rail or strolling downtown. Some of our signature civic celebrations, such as the Aquatennial and Holidazzle, have faded in size and importance as enthusiasm for them has waned. Perhaps times and interests just change. But I think many can agree that the city's brand has faded a bit and there is a need for a renewal in civic pride and participation.

Admirable efforts in downtown revitalization and new light-rail safety ideas are being initiated to draw people back. A new flag will not be the determining factor between success or failure in that, but it will provide a manifest symbol to rally around; a distinct visible icon of the city and its new age of progress.

A great city flag encourages us to display it and have a sense of community under it. A great city flag communicates identity. It says: "This is us. We are distinctive and our flag exhibits that." It should be displayed at civic events as they do in Chicago where you see their 4-star banner frequently.

Most importantly, a flag can be a rallying point for people to band together to address important civic issues.

One may say we have so many more important issues to deal with than a flag. And indeed there are a lot of serious pressing issues to deal with. But that is always the case. Let us instead share some time together to work on something positive and unifying that can bring us civic identity, civic caring, and civic pride each day of this next, uncertain year. I've spoken to both current and former city executive leaders, Minneapolis legislators and other community leaders on this proposal, and so far support is universal that it's time.

We may have a good city seal and logo to display, but they belong to and represent the government. The city flag belongs to the people and it should be a symbol they can eagerly embrace and claim as their own. Many cities have new flags or new designs in process, including Philadelphia, Kansas City, Mo.; Ogden, Utah; Ann Arbor, Mich.; Syracuse, N.Y.; Raleigh, N.C.; Madison, Wis.; and Duluth. Shall we not also raise a new civic banner up so it can fly bright, bold, and well-admired throughout our great city?

Dennis Fazio, of Minneapolis, is a member of the North American Vexillological Association.