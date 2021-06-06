More from Star Tribune
Sports
Podcast: Reusse on all-time choke jobs; would Twins trade Berrios?
Columnist Patrick Reusse joins the Daily Delivery. Twins trade speculation is a prime topic, as well as thedramatic collapse of golfer Lexi Thompson at the U.S. Women's Open golf tournament.
Sports
Reusse: Minneapolis boxers bond at remote northern training camp
The Circle of Discipline camp in Barnum, about two hours north of the Twin Cities in a town of 649 people, takes all the distractions out for its fighters.
Loons
U.S. stuns Mexico for title on extra-time goal, penalty kick save
The United State's men team survived 11 minutes of stoppage time following the second extra period and beat Mexico in a competitive match for the first time since 2013
Colleges
St. Thomas rallies again, advances to Division III baseball title series
The Tommies have come from behind in all three games of the tournament, this time scoring three runs in the ninth to beat Washington University. The finals start today.
Lynx
Fast start propels Lynx to 3rd win in row, first 100-point game since title run
The Lynx, once 0-4 this season, scored the first 13 points of Sunday's game and went on to crush Atlanta 100-80.