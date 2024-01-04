BERLIN — There's a bit of post-Christmas cheer on the menu for elephants and other tenants at the Berlin Zoo: they can chomp on Christmas trees that didn't find a home.
The tree treats were unwrapped Thursday in what has become an annual event. Elephants tore off branches with their trunks and either gobbled them or tossed them around their enclosure.
The European bison nestled into the trees before starting to munch on them. And reindeer sniffed and played with the conifers.
The zoo takes only fresh, unsold trees from select vendors. It doesn't accept trees from the public, which could contain chemicals or leftover decorations.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
Striking doctors in England at loggerheads with hospitals over calls to return to work
The longest planned strike in the history of Britain's state-funded National Health Service entered its second day of six on Thursday with doctors in England at loggerheads with hospitals over requests for some to leave the picket line to cover urgent needs during one of busiest times of year.
World
Unsold Christmas trees are on the menu for elephants and bison at the Berlin Zoo
There's a bit of post-Christmas cheer on the menu for elephants and other tenants at the Berlin Zoo: they can chomp on Christmas trees that didn't find a home.
World
Denmark's queen makes one last public appearance before stepping down in a rare abdication
Europe's longest reigning monarch Queen Margrethe rode through Denmark's capital Thursday in a gilded, horse-drawn coach as she concluded her last New Year celebrations before her abdication later this month.
World
Serbia's army proposes bringing back the draft as tensions continue to rise in the Balkans
Serbia should reintroduce compulsory military service, the defense ministry said Thursday, as tensions continue to escalate in the Balkans.
World
Taiwan's presidential candidate Ko Wen-je seeks a middle ground with China, attracting young voters
With Taiwan's presidential and parliamentary elections less than two weeks away, the island's alternative party candidate Ko Wen-je is promoting a policy of patience toward China, which has been upping its threat to annex the island by force.