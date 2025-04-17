Unsettled North Carolina election could be determined by which ballots are subject to court orders

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina's Supreme Court decided last week that ballots from two categories should have been left out of the tally of an unresolved November election for a seat on the court because state laws otherwise makes the voters ineligible.
But there's still legal friction about the number of ballots that state courts say must be scrutinized by election officials tasked with removing them from the count and giving voters the chance to provide additional information so their votes can remain.
The universe of potential ballots is critical since Democratic Associate Justice Allison Riggs leads Republican challenger Jefferson Griffin by just 734 votes from more than 5.5 million ballots cast in what is the nation's last undecided race from the 2024 general election.
Griffin hopes enough ballots that he challenged are removed to flip the result. Meanwhile, Riggs and her allies have asked federal judges to stop the State Board of Elections from starting its ballot review while they argue U.S. law prevents any of these ballots from being removed.
The State Board of Elections, in a court filing this week, said that up to 1,675 ballots that were formally challenged by Griffin will be subject to the "cure'' process ordered by state appeals courts. But Griffin's attorneys wrote the next day that his formal protests required thousands of additional ballots to be identified by the board and potentially removed. And they accused the board of carrying out an order of the state Court of Appeals too narrowly.
''The State Board has announced its intent to defy this Court's mandate,'' Griffin lawyer Craig Schauer wrote Wednesday in asking the Court of Appeals to intervene.
A majority on the state Supreme Court let stand parts of an April 4 Court of Appeals decision that ballots shouldn't be counted if they were cast by overseas voters who have never lived in the U.S. but whose parents were declared North Carolina residents. Election officials were told to ''identify the votes from ‘Never Residents' and remove them from the final count.''
The other disallowed category covers military or overseas voters who did not provide copies of photo identification or an ID exception form with their absentee ballots. Judges decided state law required that they provide IDs like other voters. Election officials were told to identify these voters and notify them that they could turn in an ID copy or exception form within 30 days for their vote to count.