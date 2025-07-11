UN's food agency limits aid operations in West and Central Africa due to funding cuts

LAGOS, Nigeria — The World Food Programme said Friday it is suspending food and nutritional assistance across crisis-hit West and Central African countries as a result of U.S. aid cuts, which are grinding the organization's operations to a halt.
While the timeline varies, food stocks are projected to last until around September for most of the affected countries, leaving millions of vulnerable people potentially without any emergency aid, according to the WFP.
''We are doing everything we can to prioritize the most life-saving activities, but without urgent support from our partners, our ability to respond is shrinking by the day. We need sustained funding to keep food flowing and hope alive,'' Margot van der Velden, the WFP's regional director, told The Associated Press.
Seven countries are affected in the region, with the suspension of operations already underway in Mauritania, Mali and the Central African Republic, where food stocks are projected to last only a few weeks. Aid distribution has already been significantly scaled down in Cameroonian camps for Nigerian refugees in the country, according to the WFP.
U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to cut USAID and critical funding to the United Nations has left many aid agencies struggling to survive despite the worsening humanitarian crises across the Sahel and other parts of Africa, where jihadist groups have continued to expand their operations.
Millions of people are expected to be immediately affected, according to WFP data seen by the AP, including 300,000 children in Nigeria at risk of ''severe malnutrition, ultimately raising the risk of death''.
The International Rescue Committee this month said there was a 178% rise in inpatient admissions at its clinics from March-May in northern Nigeria, where 1.3 million people depend on WFP aid.
Displaced people in Mali have not received any emergency food supplies since June, which marked the start of a period during which food production is at its lowest in the Sahel.