LAS VEGAS — Keshon Gilbert had 23 points in UNLV's 88-63 victory against Incarnate Word on Saturday night.
Gilbert also had four steals for the Rebels (2-0). Jackie Johnson III scored 13 points and Luis Rodriguez scored 10 on 5-for-6 shooting.
Charlie Yoder scored 15 points and Niki Krause scored 12 points, grabbed eight rebounds and distributed six assists for Incarnate Word (0-2).
NEXT UP
Both teams play again on Tuesday. UNLV hosts Dayton and Incarnate Word hosts Texas Lutheran.
