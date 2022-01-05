A 22-year-old man has pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of a crash last fall at a north Minneapolis intersection, where he was driving with a suspended license and went through a red light before fatally hitting a woman on her motorized scooter.

Cameron Bendson, of Minneapolis, pleaded guilty Tuesday in Hennepin County District Court to criminal vehicular homicide in connection with the collision on Oct. 11 at West Broadway and N. Aldrich Avenue that killed 70-year-old Rosie Means.

The plea agreement calls for Bendson to receive a sentence of slightly more than four years. With credit for time in jail since his arrest, Bendson would serve about 2 1⁄ 2 years in prison and the balance on supervised release. Sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 8.

The state Department of Public Safety said that Bendson's license had been suspended for six months at the time of the crash.

Court records show that in slightly more than three years Bendson has been convicted three times for theft, twice for motor vehicle registration violations, and once each for drug possession, fleeing police, indecent exposure and driving after his license was revoked.

Police officers were sent to the intersection about 2:25 p.m. and saw Means unconscious in the middle of the street. The impact of the crash destroyed her motorized scooter. Several people yelled that a white Jeep ran a red light, hit Means and drove off.

Means, who lived near the intersection, was taken by emergency responders to North Memorial Health Hospital and was pronounced dead.

Police learned that law enforcement was alerted the day before to Bendson being high on methamphetamine while driving a white Jeep. Bendson is "a known methamphetamine user," read the criminal complaint filed against him.

About 1:45 a.m. on the day after the crash, the State Patrol located the Jeep, crashed and abandoned in the median of Hwy. 100 in Brooklyn Center. "It appeared … the interior of the vehicle had been set on fire," according to the complaint.

Around noon the same day, police in St. Anthony were called about a suspicious person behind a business on Pentagon Drive. Officers located Bendson in a stolen vehicle and arrested him. Witnesses told police that Bendson once worked at the business and appeared to be high when he showed up in the alley.