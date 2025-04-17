University protests blast Trump's attacks on funding, speech and international students

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — University professors and students led protests on campuses across the U.S. on Thursday against what they say are broad attacks on higher education, including massive cuts to funding, the expulsion of international students and the stifling of free speech about the war in Gaza.
Demonstrations were held at schools including Harvard, where President Donald Trump's administration says it will freeze $2.2 billion in grants and contracts and is threatening to revoke the university's ability to host international students.
Rochelle Sun, a graduate student at Harvard's Department of Government, said she came to stick up for international students because they're integral to the school's mission of pushing ''the boundaries of human knowledge.''
''The whole point of me having this education here and for pursuing research at Harvard is to be among the best scholars that exist in the world,'' Sun said after the protest in Cambridge, Massachusetts. ''And so if they're not going to be around me, then I'm not going to be able to achieve my goals of being here, either.''
Sun held a sign that read: ''I should be writing my dissertation, but I keep having to fight this stupid fascism.''
Nancy Krieger, a professor of social epidemiology in Harvard's School of Public Health, spoke to the crowd about cuts to programs that are crucial to medical discoveries and monitoring the health of the population.
''We are doing our work to make a better world in which all living on this planet can equitably thrive,'' she said.
Krieger said her grant from the National Institutes of Health was terminated in late February because it studied discrimination in health, the kind of research that likely won't be funded by companies or philanthropies.