MADISON, Wis. — In a surprising about-face, the Universities of Wisconsin regents approved a deal Wednesday evening with Republican legislators to limit diversity positions at the system's two dozen campuses in exchange for money to cover staff raises and construction projects.

The regents ultimately passed the plan by an 11-6 vote.

The regents had previously rejected the deal on a 9-8 vote Saturday amid complaints from Democrats that it would sell out minority and LGBTQ+ students and faculty. But after a closed-door meeting Tuesday led by Universities of Wisconsin President Jay Rothman, the regents then scheduled another vote for Wednesday evening. The agenda going into the session indicated that Regent Amy Blumenfeld Bogost, who voted against the proposal on Saturday, had flipped her stance and now supported it.

The state budget that Republicans approved and Democratic Gov. Tony Evers signed last summer called for a 6% raise for some 34,000 university employees over the next two years. But Assembly Republican Speaker Robin Vos refused to allow the GOP-controlled Legislature's employment committee to release the money in an attempt to force the regents to reduce the number of positions that work on diversity, equity and inclusion projects.

Vos insists that such efforts only produce division. The dispute reflects a broader cultural battle over college diversity initiatives playing out across the country.

Evers has leveled intense criticism at Vos and Republicans for withholding the funding for raises. He filed a lawsuit with the Wisconsin Supreme Court in October arguing that lawmakers had overstepped their authority by blocking the money.

Last week, Rothman and Vos unveiled a deal that calls for releasing the money for the raises and various campus construction projects, including $200 million for a new engineering building at the system's flagship campus in Madison and funding to renovate dorms at UW-Whitewater, Vos' alma mater. The Legislature's budget committee will hand the university system an additional $32 million for workforce development.

The regents, in turn, will freeze hiring for diversity positions through 2026 and shift at least 43 current diversity positions to focus on ''student success.'' Campuses also will have to eliminate statements supporting diversity on student applications. UW-Madison will have to end an affirmative action faculty hiring program and create an undefined position focused on conservative thought.

UW-Madison must accept all applicants who graduate from Wisconsin high schools in the top 5% of their class. Meanwhile, the regional campuses must accept all applicants who finish in the top 10% of their class at a state high school.

Associated Press writer Scott Bauer contributed to this report.