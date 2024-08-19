University of Wisconsin president wants $855 million in new funding to stave off higher tuition

President Jay Rothman said during a brief Zoom news conference Monday that his administration plans to ask regents on Thursday to approve asking for the money as part of the 2025-27 state budget. The request is only the first step in a long, winding budget-making process. Tuition and student fees at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, the system's flagship campus, is now $11,606 a year for in-state undergraduates. The total cost to attend the university for a year is about $30,000 when factoring in room and board, educational supplies and other costs.