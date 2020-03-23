MADISON, Wis. — The Latest on the coronavirus outbreak in Wisconsin (all times local):

3:15 p.m.

Wisconsin's Republican legislative leaders accused Democratic Gov. Tony Evers of spreading confusion, anxiety and uncertainty with plans to issue an order closing all nonessential businesses and urging people to stay at home.

Evers had said Friday he didn't envision needing to issue such an order but now does at the advice of public health officials, businesses and local leaders as a way to slow the spread of COVID-19.

But Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald faulted Evers for changing course. The Republicans said there "needs to be a better understanding as to why the decisions are being made, because of the impact on the economy, businesses and residents of the state."

Evers said details about what businesses would be considered essential and how long the order will be in place would be coming on Tuesday. He said in general health care facilities and grocery stores would be exempt, but numerous other exemptions in line with federal guidelines were expected.

The Evers plan drew praise from numerous health care groups, who said it would help with the effort to fight the virus before it overwhelms the state's hospitals and clinics.

___

2:45 p.m

A 33-year-old Wisconsin state representative from Milwaukee says he has tested positive for COVID-19, becoming the first member of the Legislature known to have contracted the disease caused by the coronavirus.

Democratic Rep. David Bowen said Monday that the confirmation came over the weekend after he had been running a fever late last week. Bowen said he is quarantined at home and "still fighting symptoms."

Bowen said he learned last week from the Shorewood Health Department that he had been in contact with a fellow local elected official who had tested positive. He said he immediately quarantined himself and after he started to show symptoms himself got tested.

"It is imperative that this virus be taken seriously and that individuals minimize social interactions and stay home to prevent further spread of this virus and its immobilizing symptoms," Bowen said. "Had I known of my status even earlier, I would have reduced my exposure to others who may potentially have gotten the virus from me."

There are 416 confirmed cases in Wisconsin and five deaths, three of them in Milwaukee County.

___

1:55 p.m.

A fifth person has died from COVID-19 in Wisconsin, while the number of confirmed cases topped 400 on Monday, according to the latest figures from the state Department of Health Services.

The Milwaukee County medical examiner said the latest death was of a 54-year-old African American man. That is the third COVID-19 death in Milwaukee County. The other two deaths were in Ozaukee and Fond du Lac counties.

The number of confirmed cases on Monday increased to 416 from 381 the day before. There are now confirmed cases in 30 of Wisconsin's 72 counties.

The mayor of Superior in northwest Wisconsin on Monday urged people not to go shopping after newly confirmed cases had recently been out in public shopping.

___

12:01 p.m.

Wisconsin's finances are stronger than before the onset of the last recession in 2007, but are about average when compared with other states, according to a new report released Monday by the nonpartisan Wisconsin Policy Forum.

The report comes amid financial turmoil caused by the COVID-19 outbreak, mass closures and skyrocketing unemployment. Gov. Tony Evers said Monday he was going to order on Tuesday that all non-essential businesses close, likely forcing more people out of work. He argues the move is needed to further stop the spread of the virus.

The Wisconsin Policy Forum report said Wisconsin has a relatively strong $2 billion unemployment insurance fund, bolstered cash balances that can help cover short-term bills and other improvements in basic measures of financial strength such as higher reserves.

But it also cautions that in terms of total preparedness it is no better than average when compared to other states and will need federal aid to address the challenges citizens will face. Wisconsin is behind most stats on debt per capita and the total amount of savings it has relative to expenses.

___

10:45 a.m.

The University of Wisconsin-Madison has canceled its planned graduation ceremonies that were to take place May 8 and May 9 and will instead offer a "virtual ceremony."

The decision from UW-Madison announced Monday was not unexpected given similar moves made by universities across the country. UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank said the university and senior class officers were developing a virtual commencement that will be posted online May 8 for all graduates to watch.

She also says an in-person event at a future date after the public health crisis has subsided is being planned.

About 7,000 undergraduate degrees are typically handed out at the May graduation ceremony that attracts about 40,000 people.

"Of all the decisions we've had to make in this extraordinary time, this one has been the most heartbreaking for me," Blank said. "We held out on this decision as long as possible, in hopes that the outlook for late spring might brighten and we'd be able to gather as usual."

But she said given the state and federal guidelines against gatherings of more than 10 people, there was no way any graduation ceremonies could proceed, including smaller ones in schools, colleges, departments or other campus organizations.